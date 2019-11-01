Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.97

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $223.97 and traded as high as $250.80. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $250.80, with a volume of 322,420 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €239.37 and its 200-day moving average is €224.31.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

