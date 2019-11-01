MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.36. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $137.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

