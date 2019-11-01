MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Down 0.6%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.