MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,402,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 119,606 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 10,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,281. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.