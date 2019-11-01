MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.64

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $14.96. MRC Global shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 135,181 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in MRC Global by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

