Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.367-2.378 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.77-7.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 960,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,878. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

