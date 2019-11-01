Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $89.48. 308,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

