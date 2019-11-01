Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after buying an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $160.70. 8,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $171.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

