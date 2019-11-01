Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

