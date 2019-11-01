Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 353,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,288. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.36.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

