Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after buying an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,792,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 529,529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,722,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

