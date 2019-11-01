MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.78 ($139.28).

MorphoSys stock opened at €97.65 ($113.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.92. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €76.90 ($89.42) and a 1 year high of €114.70 ($133.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €101.03 and a 200-day moving average of €96.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

