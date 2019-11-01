Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells $226,174.35 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $226,174.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $161.84 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $16,225,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 291.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.