Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells $226,174.35 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $226,174.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $161.84 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $16,225,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 291.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.