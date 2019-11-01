Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 47,681 First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,114,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,696,000.

NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $52.17 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01.

