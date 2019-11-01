Morgan Stanley Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.76 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.