Morgan Stanley Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $158.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.47.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $154.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 84,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

