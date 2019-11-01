Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

NYSE EDI opened at $12.17 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

