Morgan Stanley Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $146.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $164.80. 287,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,114. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $677,922.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,105.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,243. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 424,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

