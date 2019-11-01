Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.
NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 188,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
