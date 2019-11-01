Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 188,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

