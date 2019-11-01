Monarch (MT) Hits Market Capitalization of $133,511.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Monarch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $133,511.00 and $185,936.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,334,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

