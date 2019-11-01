Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,159. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

