Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,493,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.