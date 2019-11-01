Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 474,951 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 376,973 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,623,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

NSC traded up $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 108,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,244. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

