Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 879,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,907. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

