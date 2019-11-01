Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,934. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

