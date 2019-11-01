Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

