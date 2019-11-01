Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,900 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $23,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 327,571 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

