Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Financial Survey

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 1 3 12 0 2.69 Evelo Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $106.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 170.55%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -48.18% -44.27% Evelo Biosciences N/A -57.27% -48.07%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics $12.93 million 286.23 -$98.42 million ($3.19) -29.52 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$56.94 million ($2.78) -2.35

Evelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats Mirati Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers. It also develops mocetinostat, an orally investigational selective Class I and IV histone deacetylase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company is also involved in developing EDP150, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

