MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 54,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,373. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

