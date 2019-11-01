Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Midland States Bancorp worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,620,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $658.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $373,728.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $233,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,017 shares of company stock worth $658,608 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

