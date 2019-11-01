Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,089.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.