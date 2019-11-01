Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 15,439,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,761,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $15,961,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

