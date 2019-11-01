Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.
NASDAQ MU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 15,439,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,761,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $15,961,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
