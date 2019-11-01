Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MICR opened at $2.36 on Friday. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

