Michael Isor Roth Sells 100,314 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IPG stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 66,988 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 638,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

