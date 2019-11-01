Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.48. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,162. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

