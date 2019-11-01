MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $703,111.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00217076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.01399283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00116374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,632,053,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,988,983 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

