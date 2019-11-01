Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $2,523,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,729. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

