Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. 2,691,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.