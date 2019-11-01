Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.91%.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 75,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $852.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

