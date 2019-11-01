Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 277,000 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the quarter. Mylan comprises approximately 3.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 1.30% of Mylan worth $132,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in Mylan by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Mylan by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 531,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 291,086 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in Mylan by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 509,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,977. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

In other Mylan news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

