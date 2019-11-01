Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 688,600 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 101.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,365,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,600 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $77,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $65.89.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

