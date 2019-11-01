Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 384,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 61.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 30.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.