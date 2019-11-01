Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares during the period. Medifast accounts for 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Medifast worth $35,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $30,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.9% during the third quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,306. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $95.10 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Medifast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

