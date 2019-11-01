Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.82

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $255.82 and traded as high as $260.00. Mears Group shares last traded at $254.00, with a volume of 61,074 shares trading hands.

MER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

Mears Group (LON:MER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 3.65 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mears Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

