Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AXA Equitable by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXA Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,196 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in AXA Equitable by 1,197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,842,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $67,908,000. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 13,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AXA Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

AXA Equitable Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

