Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 251.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,182,308,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 483,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

