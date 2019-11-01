Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 267.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. 12,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,237. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $77.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,413 shares of company stock worth $11,137,210. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

