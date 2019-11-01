Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 14,141 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,882,000 after acquiring an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after acquiring an additional 757,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 66,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,736. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.