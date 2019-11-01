Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 801,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mdu Resources Group has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Williams Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

