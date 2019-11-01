McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,734,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,680,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $135.64. 50,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

